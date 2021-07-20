Beford County Fair organizers are excited to host the event again Sunday through July 31, but are unsure how the festival will turn out due to the one-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We don’t know what to expect,” entertainment chairmian John Zembower said.
He noted that organizers have heard rumors that fair crowds are larger than in 2019 and, although that’s reassuring, he said he just wants people to support the festival.
“We’re happy to have a fair because we missed it,” Zembower said. “We just hope the community is ready.”
The event, which has taken place for 147 years except for 2020, includes a multitude of attractions and activities throughout the 124 acre facility.
Auto racing will be Sunday and July 30; the 21st Annual Fair Queen will be crowned; the “Voices on the Grandstand” talent show is Monday, which is also half-price admission and Military appreciation day; and demolition derbies will take place on Tuesday and July 29.
Organizers say that last activity “always draws a very strong crowd.”
Additionally, daily 4-H exhibits and events from Cincinnati Circus Sideshow and Dan and Galla are also scheduled, as well as several other events.
Zembower described the fair as “nice, family entertainment.”
But that’s not all.
“We also have a midway stage where there’s music every night except Monday night,” fair Manager Peggy Zembower said.
Acts include genres such as bluegrass, country, rock, and soul.
Bartlebaugh Amusements is providing a slew of rides in the midway, as well, from 2:30 to 5 p.m. with a break until 6 p.m. when the rides will open again until 10:30 p.m.
The gates open at noon Sunday, then at 11 a.m. every day afterward with an entrance fee of $10 per person except on Monday.
That one-time cost allows visitors access to all the available attractions.
A tram service will be provided to ferry fair-goers from one side of the facility to the other.
“There’s a lot to do,” Peggy Zembower said.
Another draw in the past has been the horseshoe pits.
Peggy Zembower said people come from all over, even out of state to play horseshoes.
A large crowd is also seen for the cornhole tournament.
The pair said that, although planning this year was more difficult that previous events, they are looking forward to the festival and commended the sponsors and dedicated volunteers who make the fair possible.
For a full list of events and more information, visit www.bedford-fair.com.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.