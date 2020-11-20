Bedford County PA CareerLink was awarded the Economic Development Partner of the Year Award from the Bedford County Chamber of Commerce in recognition of its ongoing support for job seekers and employers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are proud to have the Bedford County PA CareerLink staff’s dedication and commitment recognized,” read a statement attributed to Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak.
The Chamber presented 17 additional awards yesterday to honor the achievements of outstanding regional businesses, organizations and individuals at its annual dinner, held this year at Silver Living Drive-In at the Bedford County Fairgrounds.
Virtual PA CareerLink services have been provided continuously during the pandemic for job seekers and employers, including adult education classes, career counseling and on-the-job training programs, and most PA CareerLinks have begun taking limited in-person appointments.
Find your county’s contact information and browse virtual services by visiting www.pacareerlink.pa.gov.
