'Battle still rages': Area soldiers say post-9/11 service left physical, emotional scars – despite sense of higher purpose

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Pride, sacrifice, knowledge that the war efforts changed many lives in Iraq and Afghanistan for the better.
Frustration, physical and mental battle scars, knowledge that the wars were politically and culturally divisive in the United States.
Those are some of the conflicting feelings and realities faced by veterans of the Global War on Terrorism that started a few weeks after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that will soon reach their 20th anniversary.
Matthew Paterson, an Army veteran from Conemaugh Township, Somerset County, knows that because of what he did, girls in Iraq got to attend school for the first time, which “to me that was worth it in its own.” And seeing refugee camps – the “hardest things ever to describe” – provided a perspective on life he still carries with him.
But, when Paterson was in combat – from April 2007 to June 2008 – he could not think about any of the larger-picture issues.
Every day was a life-and-death experience.
“Overseas, sacrifice is for the person to your next – like either side of you – whoever that is,” Paterson said. “You don’t care who they are, where they’re from, what class they are, whatever race, religion, sex, whatever they believe in. I didn’t care – because the person right next to you is who’s getting you home that day.
"Then that day turns into a week. Then that week turns into a couple months.”
Paterson is haunted by the memories of battle, severed heads being tossed over walls by the enemy, pointing guns at children – and his injuries, all of which turned him into a self-described “animal” in combat and “hermit” back home.
He now deals with post-traumatic stress disorder.
“The battle still rages with all of us,” Paterson said during an interview at the Cambria County Veterans Memorial Museum in Johnstown, where he volunteers. “That’s all I want people to know. Now that the wars are over, it’s not over for everybody. All of us that fought in the battles, we’re still fighting our battles. It’s never going to end for us. But that’s the price we’re willing to sacrifice to defend American values and to help other people in other countries to have freedoms that they might not have had before.”
'Proud to be a Marine'
For some, the internal struggle becomes too much.
An average of 20 veterans died every day from suicide in 2014, according to the most recent analysis conducted by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Brian Gindlesperger, a 2001 Windber High School graduate and veteran of Iraq, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
On Sept. 11, 2001, Gindlesperger saw the low-flying United Airlines Flight 93 plane that crashed in Somerset County pass overhead when he was working on a family dairy farm. He joined the Marines a few months later.
“He was quite proud to be a Marine,” said his mother, Barbara Ott.
Gindlesperger was injured by an improvised explosive device in Iraq and afflicted with PTSD back home.
“He didn’t really mention it too much, no,” Barbara Ott said. “The one time he did talk about it he said that there were some things that happened that he didn’t know if God could forgive him. I assured him that he could. War’s unpleasant and there’s casualties everywhere.”
Ott continued: “I regret that I didn’t have him talk more about it. I wish he would have come to me and talked to me more. I wish I would have talked to him more about it. I would have been more than willing to listen to him. But when he was around us, he seemed like he was fine. He put on a good front. When he was alone more, and had more time to think about things or recall things maybe is when he was more affected by it. And I don’t know what the answer is.”
'Helping the veteran'
Several local groups, including Veteran Community Initiatives, work to help former military personnel deal with issues such as PTSD, job searches, legal trouble, resume writing and acquiring benefits.
“I think what our organization does, and does well, is to go into those areas where there’s a need to knock down the bureaucracy or to avoid the bureaucracy,” Tom Caulfield, VCI’s founder, president and CEO said. “And we can do that with our framework.
"We can do that. We have passionate people that work here, that are on the board here, that are affiliated with our organization. To do this, what it means is that everything is secondary to helping the veteran and their families.”
VCI has assisted more than 12,300 veterans who have served in conflicts from World War II through the Global War on Terrorism.