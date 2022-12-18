College Men
Pitt-Johnstown 81, West Chester 79: Andrew Shull’s jumper with just under six seconds remaining lifted the host Mountain Cats to a heart-pounding victory over the Golden Rams on Sunday.
Shull finished with 13 points and three assists as Pitt-Johns- town upped its record to 6-3 (2-1 PSAC) in dramatic fashion. John Paul Kromka netted a team-high 15 points, grabbed five boards and blocked four shots. Joe Batt, who grabbed six boards, and Drew Magestro each totaled 14 points. Jared Jakubick netted 11 points and nine rebounds.
The Mountain Cats were forced to work their way back from a four-point deficit with 2:45 remaining after West Chester’s Anthony Purnell Jr. made a pair of free throws to give the Golden Rams a 77-73 lead.
Kromka answered with two free throws of his own on the next possession followed by Jared Jakubick, who added 11 points and a team-high nine rebounds, tied the game at the line with two more free throws.
Robert Smith made a floater to put West Chester in front 79-77, but Kromka evened the score on a layup with just 1:04 to go. After back-to-back misses by West Chester on its next possession, Shull snatched the defensive board before connecting on the game-winner just seconds later.
As a team, the Mountain Cats buried five 3-pointers and shot 15 of 26 (57.7%) in the first half to help dig themselves out of a 13-3 hole and take a 46-43 lead into the break.
Pitt-Johnstown connected on 5 of its 10 3-point attempts in the first half and finished 7 of 14 from beyond the arc.
Pitt-Johnstown grabbed its largest lead at 61-51 with 12:49 left to play after Magestro sank a 3-pointer off an assist from Caiden Landis.
Elijah Allen finished with a game-high 18 points for the Golden Rams, who fell to 6-3 (1-2 PSAC).
College Women
Pitt-Johnstown 84, West Chester 78: Olivia Fasick erupted for a game-high 26 points and dished out a team-high seven assists to lead the host Mountain Cats past the Golden Rams on Sunday.
Fasick drilled three 3-pointers and was an impressive 11 of 12 from the free-throw line as Pitt-Johnstown improved to 5-4 (2-1 PSAC). Peyton Alazaus totaled 16 points, which included four 3-pointers, and grabbed six boards. Hayden Taylor added 13 points. Penn Cambria graduate Makalyn Clapper racked up 12 points and a season-high eight rebounds.
As a team, the Mountain Cats went 26 of 29 from the free-throw line, including going a perfect 12 of 12 in the fourth quarter to help close out the Golden Rams.
After West Chester tied the game at 67-all on a layup, Taylor answered with a personal 5-0 run to give the Mountain Cats the lead for good with 4:17 remaining.
The Golden Rams never went away, though, twice cutting the lead to two, the last time coming after a free throw by Leah Johnson made it 74-72 with just over two minutes to play. Fasick hit four free throws on Pitt-Johnstown’s next two possessions to push the lead to six and all but seal the game with 1:33 to go.
Pitt-Johnstown hit four 3-pointers and shot 50% (7 of 14) from the field in the first quarter to take a 24-22 lead after one. After nailing four more 3-pointers in the second, the Mountain Cats went into the break in front 40-36.
Emily McAteer scored a team-high 25 points on 11 of 26 shooting and snagged a game-high 13 rebounds to pace West Chester, which dropped to 5-4 (2-1 PSAC).
High School Boys
Hollidaysburg Tournament
Chestnut Ridge 66, Hollidaysburg 60: In Hollidaysburg, Nate Whysong netted a game-high 30 points as the Lions clawed past the Golden Tigers on Saturday.
Chestnut Ridge’s Justin Whysong chipped in 13 points, and Isaiah Crocker added 12.
Mason Goodman and Cole Walters each provided 16 points. Weimert netted a dozen points.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 73, Richland 35: In Altoona, Patrick Haigh compiled a game-high 33 points and buried seven 3-pointers as the Marauders defeated the Rams on Friday.
Sam Penna and Declan Piscatello each topped Richland with nine points.
Central 70, Bishop Carroll Catholic 42: In Martinsburg, Eli Lingenfelter tallied 29 points to lead the Scarlet Dragons over the Huskies.
Central’s Seth Bean (11 points) and Rylan Daugherty (10) also finished in double figures.
Spencer Myers led Bishop Carroll with 11 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.