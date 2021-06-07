The Greater Johnstown School Board has received roughly $40 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief and American Rescue Plan funding, and during Monday’s board meeting, Superintendent Amy Arcurio provided an update to the members about how that money will be spent.
“We decided a long time ago that it would be best for us if we developed three buckets for those dollars,” Arcurio said.
Those are recuperation of lost learning, technology and capital improvements.
Arcurio focused most on the first two items due to the consistent updates the members receive about the energy-saving improvement project the district entered into with The Efficiency Network, which is set to start this summer.
During her presentation, she detailed the plans for an addendum with In-Shore Technologies, which provides IT services to Greater Johnstown, for two more technicians for the district beginning in July and ending in June of 2024. The board later approved that motion.
Arcurio spoke about installation of an electric hall pass system in the buildings, updating the “front of the room solutions,” such as projectors, and creation of a replacement schedule for the Chromebooks as well.
As for the learning loss, Greater Johnstown will host the “Trojan Summer Academy” this summer, led by district teachers, that will focus on math and English lessons. Meals and transportation will be provided.
Greater Johnstown also is working with The Learning Lamp and Ignite Solutions to supply tutors to most if not all teachers, and filling the position of director of education, who will be responsible for curriculum development.
It was announced that Dino Scarton has resigned from his position as middle school principal to take up that role.
His former job was eliminated Monday and replaced with an assistant principal position.
Three reengagement specialists to assist in recovery of virtual learners are set to be hired, too.
“You can see now that our students have almost every opportunity to learn,” board President Eugene Pentz said.
“To me, that’s just outstanding.”
Additionally, all of the planned updates will be available on the district website and regular stakeholders meetings, made up of teachers, students, community members and others, will start at the end of the month.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
