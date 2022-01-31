Dear Dr. Roach: I am an active 65-year-old woman with no significant health issues. I walk at least 2 miles a day. My 87-year-old mother was diagnosed with rectal cancer in May and passed away in September of this year. After her diagnosis, she informed us that her mother had colorectal cancer at age 74. My 67-year-old sibling had polyps removed during a colonoscopy five years ago. His doctor recommended exams every seven years instead of every 10 years.
I informed my doctor of all this during my last annual exam. He wants me to have a routine colonoscopy every five years as opposed to the standard 10 years due to my family history. In one of your recent columns, you seemed to suggest that after 75, the risks of a colonoscopy outweigh the risks of getting colon cancer. Is that still true in my case, or should I continue to have screenings every five years past age 75? – D.M.
Answer: Screening recommendations are, at best, suggestions that can help a provider determine the best course for patients. However, they are only guidelines, not rules, and clinical judgment is always called for. In the case of screening colonoscopy, age 75 is not an absolute age cutoff. It is true that age 75 is a reasonable time to stop doing colonoscopies, as the risks and the benefits become nearly equal for many people. However, it is reasonable to continue colonoscopies for older people who are very healthy and are thus likely to benefit more than the average person from screening exams. In addition, continuing screening on people who are at higher risk, such as those with a family history, also makes sense. It sounds like you are both very healthy and have a significant family history. I think your doctor’s recommendation is very reasonable.
Most authorities say that screening colonoscopies after age 85 are inappropriate, but there may be a handful of people in whom it may be reasonable even at that age.
Dear Dr. Roach: I recently read some concerns about the safety of probiotics. I have been taking probiotics for years for irritable bowel symptoms and have no ill effects of which I am aware. – B.M.
Answer: Probiotics are bacteria that are normal components of a healthy person’s colonic flora – the vast collection of microorganisms that help us digest food. Their effectiveness in irritable bowel syndrome has not been proven conclusively, but many people get relief from symptoms with diarrhea-predominant irritable bowel syndrome.
Because they are part of the normal colonic bacteria, they are generally safe. However, there have been reports of infection transmitted by probiotics in people with immune system disease. There is a theoretical risk of transmission of antibiotic resistance genes by using probiotics. Allergies to probiotics are often due to components in the preparation rather than the bacteria themselves.
I do not recommend probiotics for people with no symptoms, but they can be a useful treatment for intestinal symptoms in certain circumstances, such as irritable bowel syndrome and some people with inflammatory bowel disease, when recommended by a physician.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.