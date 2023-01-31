SOMERSET, Pa. – A volatile 2022 erased several years of recent county retirement fund gains, with Somerset County’s plan declining by $13 million and Cambria County’s losing more than $30 million.
Somerset County’s plan ended the year at approximately $63.3 million – down from more than $76 million a year prior – part of a trend that counties and investors big and small absorbed through a year of stock market hits.
But despite the 17% dip, commissioners said Tuesday that the report also showed Somerset County could have fared far worse. The county performed in the top 8% nationwide compared to other county peers.
The losses appeared to wipe out a sizable chunk of the previous gains accumulated since 2019, but President Commissioner Gerald Walker said the pension fund remains stable and on solid footing for the county’s more than 450 retirees.
Commissioner Colleen Dawson noted that the worst of the county’s losses occurred over the first part of 2022 – and that $4 million in investment gains during the last quarter are a hopeful sign that the retirement fund is already turning the corner.
Marquette Associates’ Sharon Wilson delivered her quarterly report to the board Tuesday during the county’s retirement board meeting.
Wilson said the plan fortunately fell short of a $15 million projected “benchmark.”
The county plan disbursed nearly $4.5 million to its retirees in 2022. Factoring in $2.5 million in county contributions, there was a net $10.9 million loss, the report showed.
“(The plan) is stable in an unstable time,” she said, adding that investment changes are in place to protect the plan in the “down” market. “Given the times, you’re in a lot better position than a lot of other plans.”
For investors, losses were tough to avoid. The S&P 500 fell 19.4% in 2022.
The county, she added, needs to invest cautiously and “ride it out.”
Cambria County losses
Cambria County Controller Ed Cernic Jr said Cambria’s plan suffered an approximate $30 million loss in 2022.
But for a plan that annually pays out $16 million in payments to 1,140 Cambria County pensioners a year, that sum isn’t as substantial as it might appear, he said.
The plan ended 2022 with more than $228 million, he said.
It also remains nearly 90% funded – down from 92% a year earlier – far higher than the 60% range the county saw well over a decade ago, Cernic said.
The percentage reflects the portion of the money needed to cover current retirees and all future ones.
By comparison, Blair County’s retirement fund is less than 40% funded, the Altoona Mirror reported last year. Allegheny County’s $1 billion fund is 72% funded, its website shows.
“Everyone knows how poorly the market was doing last year – there was no avoiding it. But our plan is still on better than solid footing. It’s in very good shape,” Cernic said, noting Cambria County contributes toward the fund annually, even when it shows interest gains.
Marquette also serves as the investment manager for Cambria County’s plan – and Cernic credited the firm for reshuffling areas where funds were diversified to prevent losses from adding up faster.
Walker said the same.
“Our goal is to get the maximum amount of return for the least amount of risk,” Cernic said, “and it has worked.”
Salary board strife
Disagreement remained between the Somerset County commissioners and the county’s treasurer Tuesday over his duties as Salary Board secretary.
After he made a case for it in December, Treasurer Anthony DeLuca was confirmed as the board’s secretary earlier this month. But during the county’s mid-January meeting, he and the county’s chief clerk both took minutes.
Chief clerks have been recording meeting minutes for the county meetings for decades but DeLuca, citing statewide county code amendments from 2018, continues to maintain that he should betaking the notes.
The commissioners board said it’s still their call – and only one copy will be accepted.
DeLuca disputes that and said he will continue to take his own minutes.
The sides have argued several times during meetings, including about the role he plays on the board.
Commissioner Colleen Dawson said the board minutes need to be “unbiased” and that it makes sense for a third- party individual, in this case the chief clerk, to compile an account of what occurred.
DeLuca said the minutes aren’t descriptive enough and that more needs to be included to fairly describe what has occurred.
