Hiking with everything one needs to survive for several days in a pack is called backpacking. Everything from sleeping bag, stove, fuel and mess kit, to food and clothing is carried on the back to wherever the night is to be spent.
Backpackers using the Laurel Highland Hiking Trail (LHHT) get a break, as they don’t have to carry a tent or water, thanks to shelter areas spread six to twelve miles apart on the 70-mile route. Each area offers five open Adirondack-style structures with fireplaces and cookware grates, and there’s also vault toilets, an old-school water pump and usually a small creek nearby. Although water from the pump needs to be purified or boiled before consumption, at 8.34 pounds-per-gallon, it sure beats carrying it.
Bernie Goch of Ferndale has been an avid backpacker for over 30 years, and has thru-hiked the LHHT. He’s also done parts of it multiple times, and has completed the 2,184-mile Appalachian Trail in sections as well. “I’ve got probably four to five thousand miles of trail on my legs,” said Goch, who considers the LHHT a beginner’s trail. “You’re surviving with what you have on your back. It just appeals to me. Plus the exercise and just being out there surviving in the wilderness.”
Basic Gear
Using a well-padded backpack is essential to remaining pain-free for multiple days on the trail. Backpackers only take what is absolutely necessary for the journey. Although most backpacking gear is purposely manufactured to be lightweight and compact, it’s astounding what a number of small items can add up to in total weight.
There are no refrigerators, microwaves or dishwashers at the shelter areas, so the work isn’t over after a hard-day’s hike. Cooking in a lightweight mess kit over the fire can be done at the shelters, but having a compact propane or iso-butane stove eliminates the chore of starting and maintaining a fire in addition to cooking and cleaning up. Miniature silverware and cups are easy to find. Re-closable bags should replace plastic or leather cases for weight reduction, and they help keep toilet paper and other essentials dry and organized.
Clothing
Think layers when packing clothes. It’s surprising what a few hundred feet in elevation makes. Hiking on humid afternoons is best done in shorts, but mornings and evenings in camp sometimes require a sweater. “Don’t take anything cotton at all,” advised Goch. He recommends polyester and synthetic fabrics, as cotton is too slow to dry.
He also prefers hiking shoes to boots, and cheap “Crocs” for crossing creeks and wearing around camp at day’s end. Shirts become soaked with sweat by day’s end, so it’s best to pack a few changes of them as well as underwear and socks.
Well broken-in, water-resistant hiking boots are vital, as a few nasty blisters can shut down a good time (gel insoles aren’t considered cheating). Moleskins, antiseptic ointment, and Band-Aids should be included in a basic first aid kit, and backup footwear is never a bad idea as dew-soaked grass and ferns can be just as bad as a light rain.
Plan for rain. Lightweight warm-weather rain tops and bottoms and a water-resistant cap won’t allow rain to stop the journey to the next shelter area, and a rain cover for the backpack is a necessity. Ponchos can fit backpacker and small pack. Sleeping bags and pads, which usually ride on pack exteriors, need covers as well.
“If you’re out for three days you’re probably going to get wet at some point, said Goch. “The best thing to do is just change your socks.” He prefers wool-blend socks as they don’t soak up moisture, and sprays all of his clothes with permethrin insect repellent before departing. He recommends storing them out of the sun in air-tight bags.
Food & water
Backpackers have a wide variety of just-add-water meals available to them. Meals can be found at stores with a good Outdoors section or can be ordered online. Military MRIs (meals-ready-to-eat) are an option too. Backpacking meals are surprisingly good, but they aren’t cheap, so buying in bulk packages is wise. Trail mix, which serves as lunch while trekking between shelter areas, is available at most local grocery stores. Custom-designing one’s own mix can be fun. “If you’re on a diet, you don’t want to diet on that trail because you need every ounce of calories you can get. You want to eat all day. You’re burning those calories off,” Goch explained. he likes to take small packets of tuna, peanut butter, beef jerky, and crackers.
Goch recommends taking parachute cord to hoist food bag into a tree for the night. He ties a rock on one end and throws it 8-12 feet up over a tree branch. “The animals that are around those shelters know there’s going to be food there at some point,” he warned. “Be on the safe side and hang your food up in a tree.”
A large water bottle filled with anything palatable at room temperature, such as tea, is a must. Water from the pumps at the shelter areas or from mountain streams must be purified or boiled. Goch purifies using a hydration bag filtration system instead of pump style filters.
Nighttime
A good sleeping bag and self-inflating pad make the shelter’s wooden floor a tad more comfortable after a long day of hiking. A pillow case is all that’s needed if stuffed with clothes and laundry bag. Headlamps allow free hands, and fire starting essentials should always be packed as a backup to the stove. “Always take Fritos,” Goch said. “They have a lot of calories and they’re also good for starting a fire.” It’s amazing how comforting a small fire can be, especially to the lone backpacker.
Hygeine
Good hygiene is much appreciated by fellow backpackers. Hiking all day with a heavy pack is physically demanding and therefore produces a fair amount of sweat. No-rinse “wilderness wipes” are a good option. Heating water over flame and using environmentally-safe peppermint soap with a washcloth or paper towels and deodorant keeps one refreshed and ready for the next section of trail. And no matter how full a pack may be, there’s still room for a toothbrush.
Conditioning
Some basic conditioning is wise before leaving the vehicle for even a 25-mile section of the LHHT. Loading a pack with as much weight that will be taken on the trip and walking several miles with it a few times before the expedition will condition the hips, shoulders and feet. Waking up sore from a long day’s hike with miles to go can tip the needle of the “Fun Meter” to zero.
Overnight stays at shelters require a reservation, and can be made 11 months in advance at www.visitPAparks.com or by calling 7124-455-3744. Leave detailed information about your trip to friends or relatives.
