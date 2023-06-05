The following meetings will be held in the area Wednesday:
Johnstown Wire Mill retired employees, noon, Our Sons’ Family Restaurant, 800 Broad St., Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Adams Township Planning Commission, 7:30 p.m., municipal building conference room, 125 Mary Drive, Sidman.
Higher Powered Group, Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 1000 Scalp Ave., Johnstown.
Readers can submit meeting information to jrainey@tribdem.com.
