A flag presented to the crew of USS Somerset is now waving above the vessel as it embarks on its first mission in more than a year.
Somerset County’s flag – and crest – shares space on the 684-foot-long transport alongside signal flags, photos provided by the U.S. Navy crew shows.
In an email to the county, Lt. Edwin Handley told Somerset County’s commissioners that the ship departed for a new mission on the last day of summer and is now back at sea.
The ship’s homeport is San Diego.
Two weeks earlier, crew members joined Somerset County residents at the 21st remembrance of September 11 at the Flight 93 National Memorial site where the plane crashed in 2001.
Crew members have visited numerous times in recent years, including a tour of the site on the 20th anniversary a year earlier.
“The USS Somerset has a closer relationship to our namesake community than any other naval ship in the fleet!” Handley wrote.
To follow the USS Somerset crew’s travels, visit www.facebook.com/SomersetLPD25
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.