Despite a couple of one-day spikes last week, the state’s rolling seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases has remained fewer than 200 cases a day for two weeks.
Tuesday’s update showed 119 new cases statewide, bringing the seven-day average to 181 cases, the Department of Health website shows.
There were 98 new cases Monday, marking the first report with fewer than 100 additional cases since the state first hit triple digits on March 21, 2020.
One Mifflin County death was the only COVID-19 fatality reported statewide on Tuesday.
Pennsylvania’s totals are now 1,213,135 cases and 27,708 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck in March 2020.
Cambria County added two new cases on Tuesday, while Somerset, Bedford and Blair counties remained unchanged.
- Cambria County now has 14,833 cases and 441 deaths.
- Somerset County has 8,081 cases and 218 deaths.
- Bedford County has 4,729 cases and 142 deaths.
- Blair County has 13,523 cases and 343 deaths.
- Indiana County has 6,417 cases and 179 deaths.
- Clearfield County has 8,653 cases and 156 deaths.
- Centre County has 16,930 cases and 228 deaths.
- Westmoreland County has 34,448 case and 779 deaths.
Meanwhile, vaccine providers have administered 11,759,994 doses in the 66 counties overseen by the health department. The Philadelphia Health Department oversees vaccine in Philadelphia County.
Across the 66 counties, 5,446,961 people are now fully vaccinated and another 1,313,921 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
The Philadelphia Health Department reports there have been 1,723,405 total doses administered and 792,936 Philadelphia residents are fully vaccinated. Another 183,289 are partially vaccinated.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report Pennsylvania ranks fifth in the nation for total vaccine doses administered at ninth for first doses administered.
The state ranks 21st for percentage of total population fully vaccinated, with 50.01 fully covered.
Among those age 18 and older, 60.5% are now fully vaccinated.
