Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 70-year-old with O-negative blood type. When I was 40, the Red Cross notified me that antibodies of hepatitis C had been detected in my blood and they would no longer accept blood donations from me.
Following this discovery, I was lucky to enroll in a two-year study at my local Veterans Affairs hospital that tracked my antibody “copies.” My test results always showed “no detection.” The study ended with a liver biopsy, which detected only inflammation of my portal vein with no evidence of cirrhosis.
I was told then that 7% to 15% of individuals who contract hepatitis C spontaneously get cured of the virus. I have always remained asymptomatic. With all the latest advances in medicine to combat and treat hepatitis C, do you think the Red Cross would again accept donations of my “universal donor” blood? – B.P.
Answer: No, you can never give blood again if you tested positive for hepatitis C. Even people who have undergone successful treatment for hepatitis C cannot donate blood afterward. The blood banks are very cautious to keep the blood supply as safe as possible.
The first screening test for hepatitis C became available in 1992, which corresponds exactly to when you were told you could not donate.
You can, however, still be an organ donor (the organs are donated to a person living with hepatitis C). People of any age may be organ donors.
Dear Dr. Roach: My blood pressure is higher in the office than at home. My doctor had me monitor my BP at home. I’ve found that doing a form of meditation at the office has reduced my initial reading by several points.
Why does this happen to some of us? – T.M.H.
Answer: Many people have office blood pressure readings that are higher than home readings. Time pressure, being nervous about the results and seeing your weight are all published reasons that cause office blood pressure readings to be high.
Some people have high blood pressure in the office without feeling anxious at all.
Thus, home readings, when done by a high-quality automated machine, are a better guide to someone’s true blood pressure than office readings.
Best of all are the results from a 24-hour blood pressure machine.
These results give the best guide of true blood pressure; unfortunately, these are hard to get.
Meditation reduces blood pressure immediately and long-term, and may have other bene-fits.
