Dear Dr. Roach: I am a fit 85-year-old woman. I walk regularly and eat healthily. I have severe COPD and have been on the recommended dosage of Symbicort for 40 to 50 years. Within the past several years, I have been getting urinary tract infections every second month, if not every month.
My doctor has given me a standing order for urinalysis and culture to determine the infection, and prescriptions for an antibiotic to start, when needed, until the proper source is found. I am concerned that I take antibiotics eight to 10 times per year, sometimes for several weeks. Is there any substitute for Symbicort if that is contributing to these infections? I fear becoming immune to antibiotics. – L.F.
Answer: I think it is unlikely that Symbicort, which is a combination of the inhaled steroid budesonide and the long-acting beta agonist formoterol, has anything to do with your urinary tract infections. In women in their 80s, by far the most common cause for a UTI is loss of estrogen leading to thinning in the lining of the vulva and vagina, including the lining of the urethra. Without a good seal from healthy tissue, bacteria can get into the urethra and bladder, causing a urine infection. Your primary doctor or a gynecologist can take a look and prescribe topical estrogen if needed.
Oral steroids can increase the risk of many infections, but inhaled budesonide is not absorbed into the body very well. It works for the most part directly in the lungs, but some systemic absorption does occur. For example, there seems to be an associated increased risk of developing glaucoma and cataracts. High doses of inhaled steroids may slightly increase the risk of osteoporosis, but I want to emphasize that this risk is very small compared with using oral steroid drugs such as prednisone.
There has not been shown an increase in the risk of urine infections from inhaled steroids.
Dear Dr. Roach: My recent echocardiogram indicated that I had 50% heart function, which my doctor said was “low normal.” I’m a 74-year-old male who exercises two to three times a week on a treadmill, spending 45 minutes at 3.5 mph covering 2.6 miles. Can exercise increase heart function, or once it’s gone, it’s gone? – M.C.
Answer: Ejection fraction is a single measurement of heart function made by echocardiogram. It measures the amount of blood ejected by the left ventricle every cardiac cycle. The normal range is 50% to 75%, but 75% isn’t necessarily better. A very high ejection fraction is not normal. A low ejection fraction is common: About 12% of people will have an EF below 54%. A level below 45% is usually associated with symptoms of heart failure. However, elite athletes often have low normal to normal ejection fractions.
What is more important than any heart measurement is how much you are able to do. You are exercising. It is likely that if you increased your speed, you would gradually get accustomed to the higher speed as your heart function improved. Exercise can improve heart function in nearly everybody.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.