The state awarded Cambria County a Keystone Opportunity Expansion Zone (KOEZ), state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, said in a press release.
A bipartisan effort, led by Rigby, resulted in the new KOEZ agreement, the press release read.
The KOEZ program aims to develop a community’s abandoned, unused or underutilized land and buildings into business districts.
KOEZ parcels come with specific state and local tax benefits for qualified applicants who must reapply each year and meet a series of guidelines in order to maintain occupancy.
“Things get done when we meet in the middle, and securing this KOEZ meant ignoring party politics and working as a group,” Rigby said in the release. “I’m just glad we could get this done for the future of Cambria County.”
“What this does is open the door for future development of parcels of land ... A seed has been planted and I can’t wait to watch it grow,” Rigby’s statement read.
KOEZ status is available for a total of more than 340 acres throughout the city of Johnstown and Cambria County, Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development communications director Penny Ickes said in an email.
Cambria County municipalities can apply for KOEZ projects through the end of 2022, Rigby’s press release said.
State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, said he’s seen the program work in his district that covers Cambria, Bedford and Clearfield counties.
REI Distribution Center opened in a Bedford KOEZ about 10 years ago, and the company has stayed well-beyond the expiration of the program’s tax perks, Langerholc said.
“They are staying because they love the area,” he said. “KOEZ has been met with mixed results in the past, but the goal here is always to attract new businesses to the area and to retain those businesses. Our vision is to get businesses here to see the area’s wonderful amenities and workforce.”
Among the KOEZ applications already submitted and waiting for final approval is one for the 100-acre parcel of the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport in Richland Township.
That application is awaiting a signature from Gov. Tom Wolf, said Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky.
If it is approved as a KOEZ, then organizations including JARI, Johnstown’s economic development agency, would step in to advertise the opportunity to businesses.
Chernisky said he is grateful to Rigby, Langerholc and state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township for their work on Cambria’s KOEZ availability.
“The KOEZs are another tool in the tool box,” he said.
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
