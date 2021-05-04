Thirteen remote workers in seven different states have applied this week for grants to move to the Cambria-Somerset region, Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce President Amy Bradley said.
Applications for 10 available work-from-home grants opened April 29.
“All along, we thought that, if this is successful, then maybe it’s a program we want to expand,” Bradley said. “And based on this early response, I’d say it’s going to be successful.”
She said that attracting a group of remote workers is the equivalent of recruiting a small business to town: “If we are able to get 40 to 60 people who are bringing their jobs with them and not taking jobs, they are coming with income that goes into the community.”
The recruiting is a collaborative effort of the Cambria Regional Chamber, Somerset County Chamber, Johnstown’s Vision Together 2025 initiative and the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
Formerly called Choose Johnstown! in its early stages, the name of the recruitment initiative is WFH Cambria-Somerset. The acronym stands for “work from home.”
Each accepted candidate will receive $2,500 to offset moving expenses and another $2,500 in a customized package of benefits tailored to their particular needs and interests, including symphony tickets, baseball tickets, gym memberships and certificates for meals at local restaurants and for outdoor recreation excursions such as skiing or rafting.
Bradley said a committee will choose the recipients, but there is no time frame set yet.
So far, the applicants are from Ohio, New Hampshire, Texas, Florida, California, Colorado and New Jersey, and there are two from Pennsylvania, but outside the Cambria–Somerset region, Bradley said. Eligible applicants cannot be from Cambria, Somerset or any county contiguous to either of those counties.
“The idea is to draw people from outside the state, and a majority of applicants are people from outside the state,” she said.
Bradley said common themes emerging from applicants include wanting to be closer to family, trails and hiking, outdoor recreation, a lower cost of housing and easy commutes.
Partners of WFH Cambria-Somerset developed the grant package with the consultation of Deborah Smith Cook, founder and CEO of Atheseus, a Washington, D.C.,-based company that helps organizations solve problems including how to manage a remote workforce. Her research shows the economy is likely to continue trending toward remote work, even as the COVID-19 pandemic’s intensity lessens.
Bradley said the applicants so far include workers in accounts payable, cybersecurity workers, financial counselors, financial analysts, virtual assistants and safety managers. Their salaries, she said, are between $35,000 and $114,000.
“It’s interesting to see the variety of jobs that are now fully remote,” she said.
Bradley stressed that the WFH Cambria-Somerset program doesn’t take jobs away from local people.
“It’s the complete opposite,” she said. “We are bringing people into the area that have family-sustaining, well-paying jobs that will contribute to the area.”
Johnstown Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Jessica Satava said she sees the program as an investment in the future of the city.
“I think what we have here is amazing, and all we need to do is find a way to share it,” she said. “This is a great way to share good news about the amenities we have here in Johnstown.”
Satava moved to Johnstown from Baltimore in 2019.
“The variety and quality of outdoor activities, arts, restaurants and cultural events is amazing,” she said. “My organization is one of one of many amazing art galleries, creator studios, jazz venues and theaters here. There’s no end to what exists here in the arts scene. Once we are able to tell the story about what’s going on here, the area is going to blow up.”
Jay and Nikki Forde moved to Johnstown from Seattle last October, before the remote worker program was established. Jay runs his website design company from their home in the city’s West End.
The couple worked at the Milton Hershey School in Hershey for two years and researched Pennsylvania towns while there.
“We saw the history of Johnstown online and the revitalization work Vision Together 2025 was doing, and so we took a trip once to do a drive-through,” he said.
Johnstown’s proximity to larger cities on the East Coast was also a draw, he said.
“Now that they are doing the grants for remote workers, we are excited for other people to move here,” he said. “I encourage people looking for a small town to give Johnstown a look. It’s an up-and-coming area that would benefit from the new energy coming in.”
