From Parkhill to Richland to Central City to Stoystown and back to Parkhill, a group of motorcycle riders will traverse the region on May 30 to bring attention to two issues that affect military personnel, veterans and their families.
The first 22 miles will be dedicated to the 22 veterans who die from suicide every day, according to a commonly cited 2013 U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs study. The remainder of the ride, hosted by Park- hill American Legion Post 970, will be in honor of POW/MIAs who are unaccounted for.
Money raised from the $10 entry fees will be donated to Veteran Community Initiatives.
“We want to keep the awareness alive here of the problems that veterans have, their disabilities,” said Red Loya, a member of the American Legion Riders-Parkhill Post 970. “(We will do) whatever we can do to help out and keep the awareness alive.”
Registration will take place from 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at Parkhill Post 970, 230 Park- hill Drive.
Kickstands go up at noon.
The riders will visit American Legion posts in Richland, Central City and Stoystown.
