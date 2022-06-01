The Allegheny Mountain Woodland Association is hosting its annual Family Picnic and Forestry Education event on June 11.
The picnic will run from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and feature the annual meeting from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., educational activity and lunch at the Jim and Sandy Yahner's Clearview Farm, 3441 Colonel Drake Highway, Patton.
This year's event features the program "Developments with Spotted Lantern Fly," which will be presented by Penn State Forestry and Wildlife Extension Educator Calvin Norman.
Norman will provide a detailed update on the insect, such as where it's found, management strategies and the threat it poses.
Food and beverages will be provided, but covered dishes are appreciated.
For more information or directions, call 814-472-8560.
