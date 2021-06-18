Mark Twain once said, “Good fathers not only tell us how to live, they show us.”
Twain’s sentiment is personified at the Johnstown office of CJL Engineering with four young professionals working alongside their dads.
It’s a story worth telling and a story some 30 years in the making.
When Matt Sotosky and Jim Vizzini, both natives of the Davidsville area, were newly graduated mechanical engineers, they started their careers outside of the area. But both knew they wanted to return to their hometown.
They had that opportunity in the early 1990s when they accepted positions at Dynamic Design Engineering, learning under the mentorship of owner Louis A. Guzzi, PE. Following Guzzi’s death in 2000, Dynamic Design was purchased by John Wilhelm, owner and president of Carl J. Long and Associates in Pittsburgh.
The marriage of the two companies became CJL Engineering.
Sotosky and Vizzini were promoted to leadership roles and eventually named partners in the firm.
Fast forward to the present day, they are well-respected in the industry and have seen their hard work blossom. They have also seen their sons, Jason Sotosky and Jimmy Vizzini, not only become mechanical engineers, but choose to work at CJL.
Joining them in this father-child club are senior designer Brian Rouser and his son, Stephen Rouser, a mechanical engineer, and Tom Kapcsos, a project manager and associate in the firm, and his daughter Taryn (Kapcsos) Shifflett, a marketing and proposal specialist.
Matt and Jason Sotosky
Matt graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering in 1989.
“I worked out of town at a manufacturing facility, designing compressed air systems. I was there for a year, but my goal was to return to the Johnstown area and contribute to the engineering profession.
“In June 1990, Lou Guzzi gave me that opportunity and I have been here ever since … over 30 years.”
In addition to being hired by Dynamic Design, Matt counts among his career highlights passing the professional engineering exam and obtaining his PE license in 1995, and being named the lead design engineer for the new UPMC East Hospital in Monroe- ville.
“UPMC East is the first LEED Silver Hospital in Pennsylvania; the construction was completed in 2012 … over 300,000 square feet with a construction cost of $150 million,” Matt said.
Jason Sotosky received a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown in 2019.
After working at CJL as an intern during his high school and college years, he joined CJL as a full-time mechanical designer within a few weeks of graduation. Jason says that the time has gone fast.
“Since becoming a full-time employee with CJL, the opportunities never end,” he said. “Every day is filled with new challenges and learning experiences from many folks in our office.”
Although a young engineer, Jason recounts several career high points, including passing the fundamentals in engineering (FE) exam and becoming an engineer in training (EIT) and being one of the lead designers for the Canon McMillan Middle School and Erie High School projects – both with construction costs near $20 million.
It’s clear that Jason shares the same passion for engineering as his dad, and some of it can be attributed to learning about the engineering experience at a young age.
“Jason was always taught to work hard in any of his endeavors,” Matt said, “but his career path was of his own choosing. My influence might have been sharing with him on numerous occasions the types of work and variety of projects I was involved with.”
Jason agrees.
“I’ve always looked up to my dad when I was growing up and I still do. He has shared a lot of wisdom with me about life in general and about being successful. I saw his career path as a very smart, safe and interesting one. He did a pretty good job of leading by example.”
“No doubt, it’s rewarding to work with one of your sons,” Matt said.
“Jason is involved with many different projects and various principals at CJL; he is learning the engineering business from the ground up, just as I did.”
“It’s a good feeling to work together,” Jason said. “But we aren’t on every project together, which I also enjoy because it allows me to grow on my own as an engineer.”
Jim and Jimmy Vizzini
Jim Vizzini received a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering technology from Pitt-Johnstown in 1987. Following graduation, he was hired at Grove Manufacturing in Shady Grove, maker of large telescoping boom cranes that can be seen on many construction sites. He then became a plant engineer at Standard Steel Corp. in Burnham.
“Standard Steel is a specialty steel forging operation. It was founded in 1795, and is one of the oldest continually operating companies in the USA.”
During this time, Jim married his high school sweetheart, Amy Collins. When they started a family, they wanted to return to Johnstown to be closer to their families.
“In February 1992, I started in the HVAC design business with Dynamic Design Engineering. This became my ‘real’ career. Hard work, focus, dedication and attention to clients’ needs allowed for steady growth in my career and eventually translated into ownership in one of the country’s top 50 mechanical/electrical design firms.”
Among his most rewarding career moments, Jim counts being named Engineer of the Year by the Johnstown Chapter of the Pennsylvania Society of Professional Engineers in 2011, successfully guiding Dynamic Design Engineering in the period following the untimely death of its founder/owner and good friend Louis Guzzi, and becoming a senior partner/majority owner while at the same time building the Johnstown office into the largest of CJL’s six regional offices.
For son Jimmy, the career path has similarities, with the exception that he was able to stay in Johnstown for his entire career. He graduated from Pitt-Johnstown in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and joined CJL on a full-time basis shortly thereafter. Jimmy also spent his high school and college years interning at CJL.
“I started as an electrical draftsman, then moved into the plumbing department, where I became a designer and spec writer and eventually a project manager,” Jimmy said.
Among his most rewarding career experiences are moving into project management, being promoted to associate at CJL, and becoming a registered professional engineer in early 2021.
What was the degree of influence father had over son to choose engineering as a career?
“Evidently more than I thought,” Jim said. “We did not push him into an engineering career. At some point in high school, he came to Amy and me and said that from what he observed in the home, engineering looked to be a solid field to get into.
“I was responsible for some exotic and unique projects, like with the polar bears at the Pittsburgh Zoo. He got to see the engineering ‘behind the scenes,’ and it evidently had a strong bearing on his decision.”
“My father placed a great emphasis on studying and education,” Jimmy said. “This pushed me to better myself academically, which led me naturally toward the STEM field and then mechanical engineering.”
The two Vizzinis enjoy working together in the office.
“Working daily with my son is exceptionally rewarding and all positive,” Jim said.
“I often stop to think and give thanks that we have an opportunity that most do not have. The fact that this opportunity for him allows him to make a good living in Johnstown has been made more satisfying as we now get to routinely see our first grandchild, Vito John Vizzini (born to Jimmy and his wife, Sarah in December 2020).”
For Jimmy, the more casual conversations as family and not just a co-worker makes for a more comfortable space.
“He holds me to a higher standard than some others, though. He does it to show I am capable of my position and not just hired because I am the son of a partner in the company.”
Brian and Stephen Rouser
Brian Rouser joined CJL as a senior designer in 2008. He studied mechanical drafting at the Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center and CADD design and drafting at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College.
“I started my career in engineering at H.F. Lenz in 1985 in the print room. In the evenings, I worked lettering drawings, using an ink lettering machine.
“I advanced to become a draftsman and was fortunate to be mentored by Vic Trabold and Roy Kelly. I worked closely with experienced designers such as Jerry Ivory and Jim Brazil and was eventually promoted to lead HVAC designer.”
Currently at CJL, Brian is an HVAC department head and a project manager. Brian lists these two accomplishments as well as being self-taught in Auto CADD as great career high points.
Like Jason and Jimmy, Stephen Rouser started at CJL as an intern during his years in high school and college. He started as a full-time mechanical designer in May 2019, after graduating from Pitt-Johns- town with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.
Also, in May 2019 he earned his EIT, which he counts as one of his career rewards.
Other career highlights include expanding his role into project management and seeing the progression of his design projects move into construction.
“Working at CJL has allowed me to work on a variety of interesting projects over the past few years,” Stephen said.
“I’ve been blessed to work with a lot of great mentors, including my father. I’ve learned so much from many people here and look forward to expanding my knowledge in the HVAC field.”
Brian saw early that Stephen would excel in engineering.
“I encouraged Stephen to pursue a career in the engineering field because he has always excelled in mathematics and analytical thinking,” Brian said.
“He is also aware that my career in engineering has always provided steady work and a steady paycheck.”
Stephen states that his father was a large influence on his career choice.
“It started at a young age. I was always working and helping my dad on everything from house remodeling to working on cars in the garage,” Stephen said. “After learning so much from him, I realized I loved learning the mechanics behind everything and how things work.
“After I decided to pursue an education in mechanical engineering, I was able to intern at CJL and work with my dad every day, expanding my knowledge in the HVAC field. He really got me interested in HVAC and how the different systems work for each individual project.”
Both Rousers believe that there are pros and cons to working together.
“We work well together,” Brian said. “We spend more time together, and it has brought us closer. It is rewarding to be able to mentor him.”
Stephen shares the sentiment.
“It is great working with my dad. I learn from him daily and am able to pick his brain and ask questions.”
They agree that the downside to working together is that work never seems to stay in the office and they find themselves discussing projects in the evenings and on the weekends.
Tom Kapcsos and Taryn (Kapcsos) Shifflett
Tom Kapcsos earned an associate degree in RHVAC/S from Triangle Tech. He started his career as a service technician with Christy Electric and then moved to St. Francis University as a lead RHVAC technician before joining CJL in 2008 as a field representative.
His career rewards include earning his Universal Refrigeration Certification, being promoted to associate at CJL and becoming a project manager.
Taryn Shifflett graduated from Conemaugh Township Area High School in 2011 and was employed at ABC Review, a child care center, where she worked with children from newborn to 13 years of age.
She started at CJL in 2014 as an administrative assistant and was promoted to marketing and proposal specialist in 2018. In addition to her promotion, Taryn states that her career highlights include CJL winning the first proposal she coordinated and developing the Teacher Toolbox, a 2019 program that provided area school districts with items that many teachers have to purchase out-of-pocket.
Taryn’s background is not in engineering design or field work, but her employment at CJL is due largely to her dad’s influence.
“Taryn was sitting with me and my wife, Betty Jo (“Jo”) discussing her future plans. Jo is an administrative assistant at CJL and we knew there was going to be an opening for another administrative assistant and encouraged her to apply,” Tom said.
“My dad always talked about how he enjoyed his job and how much he liked CJL and the people he worked with. So, when this position became available, I applied and I am so glad I did,” Taryn said.
For the father/daughter duo, working in different departments at CJL doesn’t allow them to spend much time together.
“It’s a pleasure working with my daughter even though I don’t get to see her daily. She’s developed into an outstanding young lady and CJL employee,” Tom said.
“Even though we’re in different areas, I know he’ll help me in any way he can to answer questions,” Taryn said.
Mentoring and teaching are a philosophy at CJL.
“We strive to hire and guide young people in the Johnstown area and provide good jobs,” Matt Sotosky said.
“We are investing in the next generation of professionals to perpetuate CJL well into the future. Jason, Jimmy, Stephen and Taryn are among those building blocks.”
Mark Twain would be proud.
Brenda Szelong, of Richland Township, is the office manager at CJL Engineering, Johntown.
