Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 55-year-old female. I have always been in excellent health, but this year, my routine bloodwork showed that my creatinine is 1.08 (high) and that my GFR is 58 (low). Can that be because I drank alcohol the night before my blood work?
My 2019 test showed GFR 65 and creatinine 1.00. – C.R.
Answer: Creatinine and GFR are both measures of kidney function, but they go in opposite directions: A higher creatinine means worse kidney function, but a higher GFR means better kidney function.
Kidney function goes down with age, but yours is a little lower than typical for a 55-year-old. That may be normal for you.
The alcohol the night before testing almost certainly made your kidney function appear worse than it is. Alcohol affects the body’s ability to control fluid status, and most people who drink to excess are a bit depleted the following day.
Getting the labs rechecked when fully hydrated will likely show your kidney function to be about the same as it was in 2019. If not, it would be worth looking for conditions that can cause accelerated loss of kidney function, such as high blood pressure.
Alcohol can exacerbate kidney function loss.
Let me advise you also not to drink to excess. At 55, your body can’t handle it like when you were 25. Given a slightly low kidney function, I would suggest you stay away from taking too many anti-inflammatories, such as ibuprofen and naproxen. An occasional tablet is OK, but you should avoid regular use.
Dear Dr. Roach: I recently started rosuvastatin for high cholesterol and a family history of heart disease. I noted some erectile dysfunction. Do statins cause ED? – J.A.
Answer: Erectile dysfunction can be caused by many drugs, but statins are seldom implicated. In fact, studies have shown that statins are associated with a lower risk of ED. Since blockages in the arteries is a known cause of ED, I would be more concerned that you might have blockages given your history, and would consider an evaluation.
Statins would be particularly helpful in that case.
Erectile function requires many systems to work well.
Anxiety that a medication could be a problem could itself lead to erectile dysfunction.
This may just go away in time, but if it doesn’t, there are treatments available.
