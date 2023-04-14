JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Billing itself as “the world’s largest flying museum,” the Commemorative Air Force is bringing five World War II-era aircraft, including two bombers, to the Johnstown airport next month with its AirPower History Tour.
Visitors to the event will have the opportunity to tour and even ride the vintage B-29 Superfortress “FIFI” and B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil” bombers on May 30 and 31, airport Manager Cory Cree announced at the airport Thursday during the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce breakfast with U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair.
The bombers will be accompanied by a T-6 Texan, a PT-13 Stearman and an RC-45J Expeditor, all dating from the World War II era.
“It’s a great event for the airport,” Cree said on Friday. “It’s an opportunity to bring the public to the airport and, at the same time, we will be able to show off our facilities and they can see we have jet service here in Johnstown.”
The event will honor the area’s surviving World War II veterans and allow them to “come and see some of their past,” he said.
The event will be open to the public from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. May 30 and 31, near the main terminal at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport, with admission to the airfield set at $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 11 to 17. Younger children will be admitted free with a paying adult.
The T-6, PT-13 and RC-45J will be offering rides both days.
The B-29 flies at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. May 31. The B-24 flies at 9:30 and 11 a.m. May 31.
Cockpit tours of the B-29 and B-24 will be available beginning at 9 a.m. May 30 and on May 31 when the aircraft are done flying.
Flight tickets can be purchased in advance on the organization’s website, airpowersquadron.org.
According to the website, 20-minute rides cost from $359 for the PT-13 Stearman to $695 for the B-29 bomber. The B-29 and the T-6 Texan also offer 40-minute rides for $1,895 and $675, respectively.
Schedule lines up with Aerium Summit
While the AirPower History Tour dates of May 30 and 31 line up with the inaugural Aerium Summit event, scheduled for May 30 to June 1 at the airport, Cree said the two events were planned separately.
Airport leaders tried to get the AirPower tour last year, but the organization had no open dates, he explained.
“They were here a few years ago,” Cree said. “It was well- attended and well-liked in the community.”
Meanwhile, Aerium, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting aviation education and career opportunities in the Southern Alleghenies region, launched its plan for the summit, featuring displays, information and classes related to the local effort with the airport, Norton Aviation, St. Francis University, the Department of Education and several other businesses and schools.
“The timing of the summit was based on the availability of the elected officials and industry leaders,” Cree said.
The May 30 to June 1 Summit will overlap with the Showcase for Commerce defense industry expo, scheduled for May 31 to June 2 in downtown Johnstown.
There are several events shared on both schedules, and Cree said many of the Showcase’s featured speakers will also participate in the summit.
The Aerium website says the summit “will provide an immersive context to students interested in aviation, aeronautics, drone operation, defense, and related maintenance careers.
“This event will include hands-on activities for prospective students, simulators, intro level training, introduction to various company leaders, and presentation of employment opportunities that could be available to them through various certifications.”
