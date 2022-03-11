JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A new deicing truck, firefighting equipment and security fence maintenance equipment would be among items purchased with $463,200 in state grants being sought by Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority.
The authority held a special phone-in meeting Friday to approve the five grant applications to the Department of Community and Economic Development.
“We had a unique opportunity to take advantage of several DCED grants,” authority Chairman Rick McQuaid said.
“These are 100% match opportunities for us to get some equipment and different things for our airport.”
"If they are awarded, we’d receive 100% of the money with no local match.”
The largest grant would be $261,663 for the deicing truck. The vehicle is used to spray anti-icing material on aircraft during cold weather conditions.
Currently, Nulton Aviation provides deicing services, but the equipment is aging, McQuaide said. Sky West also has equipment for its own planes.
“We’d like to have our own,” he said.
If the grant is awarded, the new vehicle would be leased by Nulton, which would continue to provide the deicing service.
The other grant would include $59,300 for the removal of trees that could become obstructions for aircraft using one of the runways, $30,0050 for equipment to check foam stored in a fire vehicle without wasting any foam, $30,946 for firefighters’ protective “turn-out” gear and $81,235 for a special mini-excavator to maintain the airfield’s security fence.
