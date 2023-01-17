JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – As Johnstown airport leaders continue to look for a low-cost air carrier to supplement SkyWest Airlines’ daily United Express jet service, they are preparing to accommodate the additional passengers the service could generate.
The Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority on Tuesday authorized $9,800 for engineers to design an expansion of the area where passengers wait after passing through the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint.
Authority Chairman Rick McQuaide said TranSystems, formerly L.R. Kimball, will credit $9,600 toward a larger study if its engineers find that the expansion is not practical without enlarging the terminal building.
The “hold room” is already getting cramped due to the growth in ridership on the United Express daily flights operated by SkyWest, McQuaide said.
In 2022, 7,584 people boarded United Express flights at John Murtha Johnstown- Cambria County Airport – more than double the 3,063 who boarded during 2020, which was the last full year before SkyWest was awarded the contract for the federally subsidized service.
Continuing its effort to lure a low-cost carrier to the airfield, the authority voted Tuesday to pay for Airport Manager Cory Cree, consultant Gary Foss and one authority member to attend the Routes Americas 2023 conference March 21-23 in Chicago.
Cree said the annual conference is attended by representatives of hundreds of airlines, allowing local airport leaders to pitch their facilities as possible new destinations. Comparing it to speed-dating events, Cree said airport leaders can schedule 20-minute meetings with several airlines.
“Where else can you go to get meetings with hundreds of air carriers?” McQuaide added.
When Spirit Airlines ended or suspended all flights to Fort Lauderdale and Fort Myers in Florida and to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, from Arnold Palmer Regional Airport near Latrobe, the Johnstown authority saw an opportunity to promote the local United Express service as an alternative for area travelers.
Fly Johnstown advertisements on social media received thousands of hits, with about 20,000 people clicking the links for flight schedules and more information, McQuaide said.
In other matters, Cree said water pipe breaks shut down the airport control tower on Christmas Eve. Air traffic operations were handled by other centers, leaving local operations unaffected. Repairs were completed and the tower reopened on Friday.
Reporter Randy Griffith can be reached at 814-532-5057.
