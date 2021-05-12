Funding for a heating and cooling system for the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport terminal was among $10 million in state grants announced on Wednesday for 12 Pennsylvania airports.
The existing heating, ventilation and air conditioning network has become outdated, and airport leaders have been exploring funding sources for an upgrade, Rick McQuaide, chairman of Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority said in a telephone interview.
“It is becoming a maintenance issue, so it’s time to upgrade,” McQuaide said. “It has been one of our budget items for a long while now.”
The environmental system covers the entire terminal building, including the restaurant area now serving as a banquet venue for Flair of Country Catering & Event Planning.
The grants are funded through PennDOT’s Aviation Transportation Assistance Program for improving the state’s aviation infrastructure.
Bedford County Airport will receive $187,500 to replace the floor in its first unit hangar, built in 1991.
“These investments will improve the airports’ infrastructure and reinforce our commitment to safety, mobility and economic development,” state Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township, said in a press release. Langerholc is chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee.
“We welcome these state funds to bolster our local economy, in light of the governor’s arbitrary shutdowns that have impacted our region,” Langerholc said.
Two other nearby airports are also among those receiving grants, Gov. Tom Wolf announced.
Altoona-Blair County Airport was awarded $100,000 for continued construction of a corporate hangar facility.
Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe will receive $450,000 for improvements to the terminal building and construction of an aircraft deicing fluid containment facility.
“Aviation plays a vital role in keeping our state’s economy moving,” Wolf said. “These investments will help Pennsylvania’s airports operate safely, expand to meet current demands and sustain growth well into the future.”
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.