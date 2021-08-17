Johnstown’s Mike Muto won first place in the singles competition and was part of the winning doubles team during the fifth annual GAMMA Pickleball Tournament at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on Aug. 6-8 in Pittsburgh.
A total of 687 players competed on 40 courts during the three-day event to bring awareness to Parkinson’s Disease.
Muto, who is 74, went 6-1 and earned the gold medal in the Age 65-74 Division. He and Paul Ahlers posted a 9-1 record and took the gold in the Age 70-79 Division in doubles competition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.