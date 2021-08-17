Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing in the afternoon. Isolated tornadoes possible. High 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 69F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.