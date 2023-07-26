Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 85F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.