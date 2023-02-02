Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.