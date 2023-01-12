The future health of area waterways became more secure on Dec. 29 when President Joe Biden signed into law the STREAM Act, which now allows Pennsylvania to set aside money to continue operating and maintaining acid mine drainage treatment facilities.
The act was included in H.R. 2617, the Consolidated Appropriations Act.
STREAM (Safeguarding Treatment for the Restoration of Ecosystems from Abandoned Mines) authorizes states to set aside up to 30% of money they receive from annual Abandoned Mine Lands grants, to accrue interest and cover the long-term costs of water treatment.
The federal Infrastructure and Jobs Act of 2022 committed $3.8 billion over the next 15 years to Pennsylvania for the clean up of abandoned mine lands, but had a single flaw that was specifically corrected by the STREAM Act, according to Len Lichvar, district manager of Somerset Conservation District.
“The Act, which adds no additional funds and costs taxpayers nothing, enables the original already-signed-into-law funds to not only be used for design and construction of abandoned mine drainage treatment systems," Lichvar said, "but now allows for the creation of a set-aside account, which is really a savings account, for funds to also be used for ongoing long-term operation and maintenance of the systems, ensuring that the treatment continues perpetually.”
Lichvar, who is also vice chairman of the Stonycreek-Conemaugh River Improvement Project and president of Pa. Council of Trout Unlimited, added: “Without this legislation, waterways that have been revived and now generate new recreational opportunities and create millions of dollars in local economic impact could return to their polluted past, and all the previous progress would be lost.”
According to Lichvar there are 24 passive AMD treatment systems in the Stonycreek River watershed alone which were constructed in the early 1990s. Those systems have a 20-year lifespan and no funds were ever officially committed to maintain them despite regular ongoing maintenance needs.
“It has been a monumental struggle for volunteer watershed groups, nonprofits and even professional agencies such as the Somerset Conservation District, which alone is responsible for the operation and maintenance of 11 of the systems, to accomplish this task over many years with limited and at best fluctuating financial support,“ he said.
The STREAM Act was primarily sponsored by U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-District 8), and U.S. Senator Bob Casey.
“Too many Pennsylvanians have suffered from the effects of acid mine drainage for decades,” said Casey. “Passing the STREAM Act will improve property values, restore fishing and recreation opportunities, create long-term jobs, and support local economies that rely on a clean water supply.”
