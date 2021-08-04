Teams from New Orleans have been traveling to Johnstown for the All American Amateur Baseball Association national tournament for 75 years, and several members of the current Boosters team are very aware of their place in history.
This Boosters roster is filled with AAABA family connections.
• Chris Westcott is the Boosters’ first-base coach. Westcott played under manager Joe Scheuermann in the 1992 and ’93 tournaments, and was twice drafted by major league clubs – by the Cleveland Indians and the Boston Red Sox. He was an assistant coach on the 2015 championship team. Brother Craig played in the 2006 AAABA Tournament, and son Christian is on the Boosters roster in 2021.
• Christian Westcott is a pitcher/infielder at Southeastern Louisiana University. He was an all-state performer in football and baseball in high school. Westcott batted third and played shortstop for New Orleans on Wednesday, collecting a pair of hits.
“I’ve heard about it for a while,” Christian Westcott said. “My dad played, my uncle played. Then Dad came back, when I was growing up, as a coach. It’s definitely a well-run tournament, it’s special, and it’s definitely a one-of-a-kind place up here.”
• Bryan Broussard, a Delgado Community College outfielder, had a single and an RBI on Wednesday. He is the second cousin of Christian Westcott and the cousin of Chris and Craig Westcott.
• Josh Alexander started in right field for New Orleans on Wednesday. The Delgado Community College player is the son of Gerald Alexander, a member of the 1986 and 1988 Boosters teams in Johnstown.
“It’s a great opportunity. My dad told me about it growing up,” Alexander said. “He really enjoyed it. He wanted me to come out, and I’m really enjoying it, too.”
• Brady Faust, the starting centerfielder for New Orleans on Wednesday, plays collegiately at Southern Mississippi. Brady Faust is the son of former Boosters player Doug Faust and the grandson of longtime New Orleans assistant coach Jean Faust. Brady Faust has nine former AAABA Tournament players in his family.
“I have a lot to live up to with all of them,” Faust said. “They’ll give me a little bit (of grief) if we don’t come back with the ‘W.’ So, it’s really important to my family. It’s a big deal.”
Chip Minemyer is the editor of The Tribune-Democrat and TribDem.com, and CNHI regional editor for Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio and West Virginia. He can be reached at 814-532-5091. Follow him on Twitter @MinemyerChip.
