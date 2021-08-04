JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Having each split their first two games of the AAABA Tournament, Altoona-2 Johnston Realty and the Cleveland B2Bulls faced a win-or-go home scenario in their Wednesday afternoon matchup at Westmont Hilltop High School, as only one squad would advance to the quarterfinals out of Pool B, along with Philadelphia.
Altoona-2 pitcher Gage Coudriet threw seven stellar innings, and his offense gave him all the support he needed with four runs in the fourth and three more in the seventh as Johnston Realty opened up an eight-run lead en route to a 9-5 victory.
“This was like a Game 7, this is what you live for,” said Coudriet, who gave up just one run on six hits, with eight strikeouts and two walks. “My job was to throw strikes and trust my defense behind me.”
After surrendering a leadoff homer to Cleveland’s Joe Lehner in the second inning, Coudriet, a Wilkes University rising senior, set down the next three batters in order and followed with five shutout innings.
“He (Lehner) jumped on a first-pitch fastball, so I knew I had to start mixing it up a little more,” said Coudriet. “My off-speed stuff was working, so I kept sticking with it.”
“He (Coudriet) was spot-on,” said Altoona-2 manager Denny Newberry, whose squad will face New Orleans at Forest Hills High School at 1 p.m. Thursday. “This is his last year, so it was good to see him pick up a big win.”
Both teams finished with eight hits, but Altoona-2 capitalized on four Cleveland errors and nine walks surrendered by the B2Bulls.
“The walks and the errors hurt more than anything,” said Cleveland manager Jim Savel. “You can’t win many ball games like that.”
An error allowed Johnston Realty to open the scoring in the top of the second. Owen Kravetz was hit by a pitch to lead off the frame, and he later came home on a two-out error to make it 1-0.
After Lehner’s solo shot tied it in the home half of the second, Altoona-2 took command with four runs in the fourth, which opened with consecutive walks to Kravetz and Jake Hunter.
Josh Morgan followed with a single to center to drive in Kravetz with the go-ahead run, and when the ball skipped past Cleveland center fielder Joe Trivisonno, Hunter scored and Morgan advanced to third.
One out later, Zach Boslet’s run-scoring single brought in Morgan, and with two down, Boslet came in to score on another Bulls error to make it 5-1. “There were some booted balls by Cleveland, and we took advantage and ran with it,” said Newberry.
Altoona added three more runs on just one hit in the seventh. Joey DeRubeis’s leadoff single was followed by a pair of walks to load the bases with one out, and three more consecutive bases on balls to Hunter, Morgan, and Brendan Baney opened up an 8-1 Altoona lead.
Johnston Realty’s final run came in the top of the eighth when Hunter’s two-out single brought in Tyreke Green, and Cleveland chipped away with four unearned runs over the last two frames, highlighted by Lehner’s two-run single in the ninth.
DeRubeis, Morgan, and Boslet each finished with two hits for Altoona-2. Kravetz scored three times, with Hunter and Morgan each driving in a pair. Lehner finished 3-for-5 with three RBI’s for the Bulls, with teammates Michael Persichetti and Alec Kolenic each picking up a pair of hits.
