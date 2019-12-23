On Christmas Eve, not so long ago, the McBride family waited for Santa to show.
Their tree was all done, topped with a star so bright, and they were all very happy and hopeful on this Christmas Eve night.
The oldest child, Sara, felt sad and was blue, and her father asked sweetly, “What’s wrong with you?”
“Some boys at school,” she softly said. “They told me Santa’s not real. He’s made up in our heads.”
“That’s not true!” her father replied. “You children go to sleep now and Santa will arrive.”
Sara went to her room still feeling blue. “My only wish for this Christmas is that Santa is real! That Santa is true!”
As Sara slept in her bed something outside in the snow magically began swirling and was about to show.
It was Andy the Ice Cat and his little friend Dink. Andy was angry and paced in a stink.
“Santa works hard, year after year, and there’s always some human who stops believing he exists or he’s even really here!”
“Calm down,” said Dink. “We shouldn’t be here. Let’s get back to Santa and his flying reindeer.”
“I’m breaking the rules with this one, Dink! And I don’t really care if the Spirit of Christmas puts me in the clink!”
Upset and angry, Andy went in and awakened Sara – who thought his arrival was a bit thin. She thought she was having a crazy dream, and wondered how an Ice Cat could stomp and scream.
“I work with Santa and tonight we ride! We bring people presents and make them feel good inside! When we come to a house where no chimney exists I use my magic hat and I do this! The magic unlocks any lock when my finger twirls and Santa leaves presents for all good boys and girls!”
But before Andy knew it, Sara took off his hat – and misused the magic, locking Andy up flat!
Another Ice Cat – Dillon by name – suddenly entered with an evil planned game.
“I’ll take that hat, missy, and they’ll all see what I can do! We’re going back to see Santa and I’m taking you!”
Andy messed up and felt like a fool. His little pal Dink warned him, “You shouldn’t break rules!”
Luckily for Andy, the Spirit of Christmas Presence was near, and in a burst of bright light she calmly appeared.
“Andy? Andy? What have you done? Dillon now owns your magic hat and his game has begun.
“You and Dink go to Santa and stop Dillon’s game and get little Sara home – or Christmas day will never be the same.”
So off they went, not knowing what to do, because if Andy failed ... Christmas is through.
Santa, Mrs. Claus, all the animals and elves were busily packing up the gifts and toys from their shelves. They were surprisingly shocked and afraid when Dillon arrived. Dillon glared at Santa.
“I’m canceling Christmas and locking you all up here inside!”
When Andy and Dink swirled onto the scene they saw what had happened now that Dillon turned mean.
“Oh what can we do?” Andy asked in despair. “We’ll have to go see him,” said Dink. “We’ll have to go see Robaire.”
Robaire was the oldest Ice Cat and wiser than the rest. His trade was a tailor and hat maker. He was one of the best. He loved onion soup and had a pet mouse named Bob and instantly knew why Andy had come and Robaire was up for the job.
“I have a hat like yours but it holds no magic and you best switcheroo them before things turn tragic.”
Andy and Dink went to Dillon’s, hearing music and laughter. Dillon forced all the village folks to party and forget about Christmas – forever thereafter.
Poor little Sara was locked in a tower, while Dillon kept using and abusing his new magic power. Andy approached him trying hard to get his hat back, but Dillon flat-out refused, and that was that.
The only one left to save the day was little poor Sara who was all locked away. Dink went to her and properly explained how only a human could get the magic hat back again.
Dink broke her out and they stood at the stairs. Everyone was sleeping and little Sara was scared.
She slid down the banister and grabbed the magic hat. She tried to get it to Andy pulling off the switcheroo on that evil Ice Cat.
Now which hat was magical and which one was the fake? Dillon was confused not knowing which one to take.
The magic hat landed safely on Andy’s head. “Your evil game is over, Dillon,” Andy then said.
“I’m sorry! Please forgive me,” said Dillon. “I know I was wrong. I was just having a bit of fun ... so can we now all get along?”
“We all have to hurry and get Santa to his sleigh or else there will be no Christmas! No Christmas Day!”
So Andy reversed all the bad Dillon had done, and hopped in with Santa to go on their Christmas Eve run.
“On Dasher! On Dancer! On Prancer and Vixen! On Comet! On Cupid! On Donder! On Blitzen!”
The Ice Cats watched as Santa and Andy flew, and little poor Sara cried, “Hey! Take me with you!”
As Sara cried louder and tried to run, she magically awakened in her own bed. Christmas morning had begun.
She ran to her family with her heart filled with excitement and joy.
“I met Santa!” she said. “He’s real! He rides with Andy and his magic hat! And I saw all the toys!”
Her parents smiled sweetly, thinking her story was just a dream. But under their Christmas tree was a Robaire box, and little Sara just beamed.
The tag read: “To Sara,” and she opened the top. And all the McBride family’s jaws quite frankly just dropped!
Sara smiled and said, “My story is true for the whole world to see!”
The card read: “For the magic Christmas is and the magic it will always be.
“Merry Christmas, sweet Sara. With love – your friend always, Andy.”
