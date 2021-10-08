CRESSON, Pa. – John N. McKeegan was formally inaugurated as the 15th president of Mount Aloysius College on Friday, after already spending 16 months in the position and navigating the Cresson school through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is a special moment for all of Mount Aloysius,” he said.
McKeegan moved to Cresson last May, leaving his previous position as vice president for institutional advancement and general counsel at Linfield University in McMinnville, Oregon.
Friday’s inauguration ceremony, which took place at the Athletic Convocation and Wellness Center on campus, was the culmination of two days’ worth of events that included academic presentations, a community dinner, a panel discussion on “The Value of Catholic Higher Education in the 21st Century” and other gatherings.
McKeegan said prior to the inauguration that he charged the planning committee for the event with celebrating all aspects of the college. He stressed that the day should not just be about him and added that the community’s response to the inaugural events has been “fantastic.”
During the ceremony, students representing each year of education at the college took turns presenting campus artifacts and welcoming McKeegan to the school, as well as thanking him for the leadership he’s provided thus far.
Richard Rose, chairman of the Mount Aloysius board of trustees, told the crowd of students, faculty, staff, family and friends that McKeegan not only understands the values of the Sisters of Mercy, upon which the school is founded, but also lives them out every day of his life.
Several others who welcomed the school’s new president included Tobie Gunby, president of the alumni association; Julia Cavallo, executive director of The Conference for Mercy Higher Education; Merrilee Anderson, chair of the faculty assembly; Sarah Klawinski, staff council president; Ann Benzel, president of Benzel’s Bretzel Bakery Inc.; and Renee Martin-Nagle, president and chief executive officer of A Ripple Effect, PLC, and trustee.
The keynote speech was provided by the president of The Catholic University of America, John H. Garvey. During his address, he spoke about the importance of a Catholic education, providing examples, and reflected on the seven gifts of the Holy Spirit.
An invocation and benediction was provided by Bishop Mark Bartchak, of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown.
Toward the end of the ceremony, McKeegan was presented with a medallion of Sisters of Mercy foundress Catherine McAuley by Sister Patricia Flynn, vice president of Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, and with the college’s presidential medal by Rose.
During his comments, McKeegan thanked everyone for attending, from his family and friends to former colleagues and former presidents of the Mount.
“It is an honor to have the opportunity to serve as president of Mount Aloysius,” he said.
Mya Graves, a Mount Aloysius junior from Waynesboro, appreciated McKeegan’s remarks, especially those toward his family, and the student involvement in the ceremony. The inauguration was her first event of that type.
“I really did enjoy it,” she said.
McKeegan said in a separate interview with The Tribune-Democrat that his time at the Mount has been great and that he “absolutely loves” Cresson and the school.
He added that the values of the Sisters of Mercy are palpable at the college, that its students are amazing to speak to – open, grateful and full of ideas – and that his goals for the future remain aligned with the school’s strategic plan of “Growing Greater.”
McKeegan has also been “blown away” by the memories that have come back to him in the past 16 months – he traveled old Route 22 many times as a child on trips with his parents to visit family around the Pittsburgh area.
One aspect of the inauguration he was looking forward to was the reception that followed at the Bertschi Center because he was excited to speak to the attendees.
Sam Wagner, associate vice president for marketing and communications, who co-chaired the inauguration planning, commended the community support for the events and thanked those that fully financially supported those undertakings.
“When you look at the schedule, it’s obvious this is about the wonderful things going on here,” he said.
An announcement was made during the event that McKeegan was launching a scholarship – the Joan Dougherty McKeegan Endowed Scholarship for English and Education – at the school in honor of his mother.
Rose told the crowd that thanks to the new president and his friends and family, the fund had already surpassed $104,000.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.