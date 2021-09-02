JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Greater Johnstown's tragic flood history flows through Denise Young's family.
Her great-great-grandmother survived the 1889 Flood and her grandfather offered a hand during the difficult cleanup 41 years ago after the last flood claimed 84 lives.
So when she saw a report that Wilmore Dam had broken early Wednesday afternoon while her firefighter father, Ronald Young, was downstream helping storm-hit neighbors, "it was like the floor fell out from under me," the Christiansburg, Virginia, woman said.
"Being a Johnstown area native, I understand the result of what happens when a dam breaks," Young said. "And when we couldn't reach my father – and saw a legitimate news station reporting the dam had failed – all I could do was panic."
But the dam didn't break.
Nor did floodwaters overtake it, as some social media reports suggested.
Serious storm 'magnified'
The powerful remnants of Hurricane Ida posed a serious threat to the southern Mainline community Wednesday, swelling Wilmore Dam's waters to a height that convinced county emergency responders to order a six-hour "precautionary" evacuation for parts of Wilmore, South Fork and Summerhill.
The Little Conemaugh River overflowed its banks in lower areas of the borough of 140 residents, filling basements with more than four feet of water in some areas.
But across the region, communities also had to navigate a widespread wave of misinformation.
Social media panic driven by reports that the dam "breached" – shared on local residents' posts and Facebook "weather sites" – were further ignited at 1:09 p.m. by a National Weather Service "Flash Flood Emergency" alert that referenced a "dam break" on the Little Conemaugh.
"SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW!," it warned residents of the 140-resident population of Wilmore.
National Weather Service officials explained the move Thursday, saying the warning was based on the "clearest possible" understanding of the situation their State College office had at the moment.
"There was a lot of uncertainty happening," Meteorologist Charles Ross said. "But based on the information we were getting in the moment from county emergency management officials ... we were dealing with a real situation."
'Can't get time back'
Ross acknowledged county officials did not communicate with their office that the dam broke – and that it could be easy for someone 65 miles away to misinterpret the danger zone to be even more widespread.
But given the rising water concerns the weather service was receiving – with levels 18 inches below the top of the dam at one point – the format letter-style "flood emergency" alert the office issued was the most appropriate available in a hectic situation where danger was potentially imminent, Ross said.
"The letter's wording could have been different," he said. "But you can't get time back once it looks like a dam will fail, you have to make a decision. In a situation that could impact a lot of people, the top concern is that everyone has a chance to be prepared."
He said: "Thankfully, the rain slowed. The dam held and the worst-case situation never happened."
Severe weather can have catastrophic consequences, as Johnstown knows all too well, "and we're happy that we're talking about this today instead of a much more tragic situation," Ross said.
Rumors, 'panic and fear'
Young said she, too, is thankful the situation wasn't worse.
And she credits local agencies for working together to evacuate Wilmore area residents as "the right move."
But for a region filled with so many who still have painful memories of the 1977, it frustrates her that the "pure panic" that so many people faced Wednesday could have been avoided.
CSA Chairman Jim Greco blamed people on social media for inflaming "rumors and panic and fear" – some of which included municipal fire department accounts that later edited their posts. The problem was only magnified afterward by headlines from a horde of mostly national news outlets that published stories before verifying their facts.
One of the most popular posts shared Wednesday was by a Twitter account dubbed "U.S. Weather" owned by someone who identifies himself online as a college student studying meteorology.
"It's like yelling fire in a crowded theater," he said. "Reporting information without understanding what it means is dangerous."
At various points, The Tribune-Democrat faced criticism online for "not reporting" that the dam failed – one of many stories the newspaper checked and disproved throughout the day.
Reports about the dam were just part of the wave of misinformation that consumed the area Wednesday.
Staff with The Tribune-Democrat were told the National Guard was mobilized and heading into downtown Johnstown to clear out the downtown.
Other social media reports urged people to evacuate Ferndale or told stories of other suburbs being cleared. Some accounts shared old photos from previous storms as evidence of problems that day.
Young said she was thankful that a few local news outlets took the time to "fact-check" questionable reports and instead wrote accurate information about the dam.
"Even in the scariest moment, seeing that information gave us a moment of pause that made us question what we were seeing everywhere around us," Young said. "It made us wonder if the reports about the dam breaking maybe weren't true."
During today's times, it's become almost impossible to separate fact and fiction online, Greco said. Even if the truth is the size of a 195-acre "properly functioning" dam.
"It's gone too far," he said.
