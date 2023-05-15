Dear Dr. Roach: Do medications for high blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes lose their efficacy if the patient is noncompliant with diet? My partner thinks a meal of wings, French fries, cake and ice cream is OK as long as he takes a statin, Glucophage and Norvasc. I think the meds will eventually become ineffective. What are your thoughts? – W.G.
Answer: The best scenario here is to eat well, keeping fried foods (such as wings and fries), high-sodium foods (such as wings and fries) and concentrated sweets (cake and ice cream) at a low level, on top of taking your medication as properly prescribed. Medication can partially counteract the effects of a bad diet, but a really bad diet will cause harm no matter how much medication a doctor provides. It’s not that the medications lose efficacy; it’s like trying to put out a house fire with a squirt gun.
I don’t know whether your partner’s doctor has told him about the sort of diet he should have. I have certainly had patients, such as your partner, who continue to eat poorly, counting on their medicine to help them, despite receiving earnest and repeated advice from me. Getting help from a registered dietician or nutritionist, diabetes nurse educators, health coaches, their partner and others can certainly help reinforce the message. It isn’t the information alone that gets people to change their behavior.
Correcting bad habits is hard, and requires time and effort.
When people really do dramatically change their diet (especially in combination with regular moderate exercise), both they and their doctors are often surprised to see how much less medicine they need and how much better they feel.
Dear Dr. Roach: What is it within a person’s gut that causes smelly burps? – N.N.
Answer: Eructation, the medical term for a burp or belch, is the release of air from the stomach – virtually all of which is swallowed while eating and drinking. The odor of a belch then comes from what a person had eaten.
However, there are rare times when gas produced by intestinal bacteria can get all the way up into the stomach in people with abnormal movement of the gut, such as gastroparesis. This can also happen in a person with an abnormal connection (an internal fistula) between the stomach and a different part of the gut, such as the colon; in a person with inflammatory bowel disease; or in a person with cancer. This is, fortunately, quite rare.
