The following events commemorating the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks will be held at Flight 93 National Memorial unless otherwise noted.
Saturday
• The 20th anniversary observance of the Flight 93 crash will begin at 9:45 a.m., and the public will be able to view the ceremony by visiting www.facebook.com/Flight93NPS. There will be no public admission for the gathering.
At 10:03 a.m. – the moment Flight 93 crashed – the names of the passengers and crew members will be read, the Bells of Remembrance will be rung in their memory, and a wreath will be placed at the Wall of Names.
Former President George W. Bush and current Vice President Kamala Harris are scheduled to attend the event, along with former first lady Laura Bush.
President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, will visit all three 9/11 sites on Saturday and are scheduled to arrive at the Flight 93 memorial to pay respects to those who died there between stops in New York City and the Pentagon.
Gates to the memorial will open to the public around noon Saturday, organizers have said.
• The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will perform Antonin Dvorák’s Symphony No. 9, “From the New World,” in a community concert as part of the memorial observance near the Wall of Names.
The concert will be held at the Memorial Plaza at 3 p.m and is free and open to the public.
• A service will be held at the Flight 93 Memorial Chapel at the intersection of Coleman Station Road and Stutzmantown Road in Friedens.
The chapel is not part of the national memorial, but organizers have held services there annually with music and the ringing of the “Thunder Bell” on the anniversary of the crash each year.
The ceremony begins at 10:02 a.m.
Sunday
• Through the “Witness to History” speaker series, local first responders will share their memories of arriving at the crash site and how it forever changed their lives in a forum called “Large Plane Down!: First Responders to Flight 93.”
The event, which will be held at 10 a.m. at the Visitor Center, will include members of the Pennsylvania state police, Somerset Area Ambulance and Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department.
• Also through the Witness to History series, lead investigators will take a look back at their roles in uncovering what happened on Flight 93 – and the wealth of evidence they uncovered in the aftermath to solve the case – in a forum called “A Crime Scene: The Flight 93 Crash Investigation.”
The event, scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, will include the telling of firsthand stories from veteran FBI investigators.
