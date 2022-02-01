JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Tuesday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health illustrates that the downward trend in new COVID-19 cases has become a free fall through the last half of January and now into February.

There were 5,685 new cases and 255 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Tuesday’s report.

Cambria County added 147 cases and three deaths, and Somerset County added 82 cases and four deaths.

Bedford County added 41 cases with no deaths, Blair County added 53 cases and nine deaths, and Indiana County added 17 cases and one death. Clearfield County added 45 cases and three deaths.

Centre County added 65 cases with no deaths and Westmoreland County added 219 cases and eight deaths.

A closer look at seven-day totals gives a picture of how cases are plunging.

Across Pennsylvania over the past seven days, there were 30,281 fewer new cases than there were for the previous seven days, falling from 104,756 cases to 74,475. That’s almost a 30% drop in one week.

The previous seven-day total showed a 66,636-case drop from seven days before that, almost a 40% drop from the seven days ending Jan. 18.

All eight counties in the region have seen fewer cases over the past 14 days.

Cambria dropped from 2,193 to 1,280 new cases over seven days. Somerset dropped from 1,224 cases to 598, Bedford dropped from 452 cases to 348, Blair dropped from 1,454 cases to 1,082, Indiana dropped from 1,115 cases to 644, Clearfield dropped from 999 cases to 653, Centre dropped from 1,848 cases to 1,002 and Westmoreland dropped from 4,922 cases to 2,687.

On the vaccine front, combining Tuesday updates from the state and Philadelphia health departments show vaccine providers have administered 21,272,258 doses, including 345,033 boosters, and there are 8,312,585 Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated. 

Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.

COVID-19 by the numbers

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers from Tuesday’s report by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
LocationCambria New cases147 New deaths3 Total cases32,786 Cases/100,00025,183 Total deaths671 Deaths/100,000515 7-day new cases1,280 7-day/100,000 population459 Population130,192
Somerset 82 4 17,838 24,287 374 509 598 474 73,447
Bedford 41 0 10,434 21,788 249 520 348 641 47,888
Blair 53 9 27,851 22,861 572 470 1,082 888 121,829
Indiana 17 1 16,233 19,308 325 387 664 790 84,073
Clearfield 45 3 18,022 22,739 299 377 653 824 79,255
Centre 65 0 33,409 20,574 321 198 1,002 617 162,385
Westmoreland 219 8 75,769 21,717 1,249 358 2,687 770 348,899
Region 669 28 232,342 22,171 4,060 387 7,341 700 1,047,968
Pennsylvania 5,685 255 2,667,166 20,834 40,836 319 74,475 582 12,801,937

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you