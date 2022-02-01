JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Tuesday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health illustrates that the downward trend in new COVID19 cases has become a free fall through the last half of January and now into February.
There were 8,685 new cases and 255 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Monday’s report.
Cambria County added 147 cases and three deaths, Somerset County added 82 cases and four deaths,
Bedford County added 41 cases with no deaths, Blair County added 53 cases and nine deaths, Indiana County added 17 cases and one death. Clearfield County added 45 cases and three deaths,
Centre County added 65 cases with no deaths and Westmoreland County added 219 cases and eight deaths.
A closer look at seven-day totals gives a picture of how cases are plunging.
Across Pennsylvania over the past seven days. There were 30,281 fewer new cases than there were for the previous seven days, falling from 104,756 cases to 74,475. That’s almost a 20% drop in one week.
The previous seven-day total showed a 66,636 drop from the prior seven day, almost a 40% drop for the seven days ending Jan. 18.
All eight counties in the region have seen fewer cases over the past 14 days.
Cambria dropped from 2,193 to 1,280 new cases over seven days. Somerset dropped from 1,224 cases to 598, Bedford dropped from 452 cases to 348, Blair dropped from 1,454 cases to 1,082, Indiana dropped from 1,115 cases to 644, Clearfield dropped from 999 cases to 653, Centre dropped from 1,848 cases to 1,002 and Westmoreland dropped from 4,922 cases to 2,687.
On the vaccine front, combining Tuesday updates from the state and Philadelphia health departments show vaccine providers have administered 21,272,258 doses, including 345,033 boosters and there are 8,312,585 Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.