The third annual Forest Hills Varsity Kickoff Tournament will start at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Twenty volleyball teams will compete in the event. Pool A consists of Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic, Forest Hills, Penn Cambria, Penns Manor and Somerset. Cambria Heights, Indiana, Northern Cambria, Portage and Richland will compete in Pool B. Bishop McCort Catholic, Chestnut Ridge, Homer-Center, North Star and Tyrone are in Pool C. Berlin Brothersvalley, Central Cambria, DuBois, Marion Center and West Shamokin make up Pool D.
After pool play, the top 10 teams will compete in the gold bracket. The remaining 10 squads will be in the silver bracket.
The event will take place in the Forest Hills Junior-Senior High School gymnasium and field house.
In 2022, Hollidaysburg defeated West Branch for the gold bracket championship. Bishop McCort Catholic topped Penn Cambria in the silver bracket title match.
