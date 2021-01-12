Two companies have been awarded funds to rehab or replace track used to move coal and other freight across parts of the Cambria-Somerset region, lawmakers announced.
The recipient of $3 million in state transportation funds, R.J. Corman Railroad Group, is expected to use the money to replace approximately 7,500 railroad ties and 74,000 feet of rail in worn areas of its Cresson and Cherry Tree subdivisions, according to state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, who called those subdivisions “a critical link between industry and mining operations in Cambria County and the rest of the United States.”
“This sizable investment in our region will ensure that these lines remain in good condition and that our industries can keep moving,” Burns added.
R.J. Corman Railroad Group is a short-line railroad group based in Nicholasville, Kentucky, operating 17 lines in 11 states. Its Pennsylvania Line, of which the Cresson and Cherry Tree subdivisions includes a total of 243 miles of track and serves 20 customers in Cambria, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton and Indiana counties. It has interchange points with Norfolk Southern lines in Cresson and in Keating, Clinton County.
Maps on R.J. Corman’s website indicate that its Cherry Tree subdivision of the Pennsylvania Line begins just north of Clymer, passes through Cherry Tree and Burnside and ends where it meets the Cresson subdivision near Mahaffey. The Cresson subdivision begins at Cresson and heads north, passes just west of Loretto, heads through Patton and Westover, meets the Cherry Tree subdivision near Mahaffey and continues north to Clearfield, where it connects to other subdivisions of the line.
R.J. Corman officials didn’t return a request for comment on the grant Tuesday.
In Somerset County, Corsa Coal Corp. received $246,434 to rehabilitate a 10-mile section of track between Coleman Junction and its Cambria Preparation Plant near Berlin.
The line enables the coal to be hauled off-road to the plant, which can handle up to 2.5 million tons of the carbon-rich rock, Corsa’s website shows.
In a separate release to media, Gov. Tom Wolf said the projects were two of 26 funded through the Rail Transportation Assistance Program and Rail Freight Assistance Program.
Both programs are allocated through the State Transportation Commission, which operates under Wolf’s transportation department.
“Investing in our states rail system creates jobs and supports efficient freight travel,” Wolf said. “These investments help us build a world-class infrastructure system and support the business community.”
