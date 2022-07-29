JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – 1st Summit Bank is launching its annual Red Wagon Project to collect school back-to-supplies for area students.
Local residents are encouraged to stop by the various branches to donate new supplies or contribute to a fund to purchase materials.
Collected items will then be distributed to local schools and educational facilities throughout the community to children who need them.
Backpacks, notebooks, folders, pecils, highlighters, glue and rulers can be given among other necessary school goods.
The deadline to donate is Aug. 19.
If any club, team or organization is interesting in partnering with 1st Summit on this project, they can contact bank Public Relations and Communications Manager Sean McCool at smccool@1stsummit.bank.
